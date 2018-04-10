LeBron James Trolls a New York Knicks Player With ‘I’m King’ Nike LeBron 15s

NBA star LeBron James is great at more than just basketball. He’s also an expert in trolling.

When James and his Cleveland Cavaliers hit the road to face the New York Knicks yesterday at Madison Square Garden, he had a message stitched in the heels of his Nike LeBron 15 sneakers for Knicks center Enes Kanter: “I’m King.”

LeBron James' "I'm King" Nike LeBron 15 player's edition sneakers. CREDIT: Instagram: @nba.sportpic

The message was an apparent response to Kanter stemming from Cleveland’s win over New York at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 13, where things got heated between the two. Following the hard-fought game, James posted an image of himself standing at center court on Instagram over the Knicks logo, referring to himself as the king of New York in the post.

LeBron James' Instagram post from November 2017 claiming to be the king of New York. CREDIT: Instagram: @kingjames

After seeing the post, Kanter responded with a message to reporters. “I don’t care what you call yourself. King, Queen, Princess, whatever you are,” Kanter said. “You know what, we’re going to fight, and nobody out there going to punk us.”

The Cavaliers topped the Knicks yesterday 123-109. James scored 26 points on 7-of-16 shooting in the win, including going 3-of-6 from three-point range. Kanter did not play against Cleveland. (The center is nursing a lingering back injury.)

The last game of the NBA regular season for James and the Cavaliers is tomorrow when Cleveland hosts the Knicks at the Quicken Loans Arena.

