Lacoste Crocodile Eats Up the Miami Open With a New Tennis Collection

For the fourth straight year, the Lacoste crocodile has taken over the Miami Open in Key Biscayne, Fla.

Lacoste’s partnership with the tennis tournament — which draws top players from around the world, such as Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic — includes a special co-branded collection for fans and officials. The line boasts apparel and accessories for men, women and children, and is sold online and at the brand’s onsite boutique at Crandon Parkand at select Lacoste stores in the Miami area.

The Miami Open collection offers an array of the French brand’s signature polo with special branding on the sleeve. The women’s versions include light blue, orange and white, while the men’s looks offer up red, blue and white. Special-edition T-shirts, warm-up jackets, hats and more stay largely in the same color aesthetic.

Lacoste Miami Open Collection CREDIT: Lacoste

Along with the Lacoste creations for the Miami Open, the brand will also outfit a handful of sponsored players at the tournament, including rising South Korean star Hyeon Chung, mainstay Djokovic and American Christina McHale. The new on-court looks for the players all feature dark blue and white, some with a hint of yellow.

Lacoste and Hyeon Chung CREDIT: Lacoste

Lacoste has long sponsored the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris but recently added the Miami Open to its tennis portfolio. The 2017 Miami Open collection included a heavy play on oranges and blues. The 2018 designs offer up a new logo and a fresh spin on colors for the tournament’s final run at Crandon Park before moving to Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in 2019.

Lacoste Miami Open Collection CREDIT: Lacoste

Aside from apparel, Lacoste has several performance tennis sneakers featured in its Lt Pro line for men and women on the market today.

