Kylie Jenner Debuts Never-Before-Seen Air Jordan Shoes in First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner steps out for dinner in West Hollywood, Calif. Photographer Group/Splash News

Kylie Jenner took the internet by storm — no pun intended — last week after revealing the birth of her daughter, Stormi, through a series of social media posts. Jenner had been largely absent from the public eye and social media during the lead-up to the announcement, but now that the secret is out, she’s back to business.

The new mom was spotted out and about Sunday, her first public sighting since the birth of her daughter. Jenner was joined by close friend Jordyn Woods en route to a business meeting, but it was the sneakers on Kylie’s feet that had everyone talking.

Jenner was laced in a never-before-seen style of the Air Jordan 4 retro sneaker. The model was featured in a high-profile January collaboration with Levi’s, and this latest look is rumored to be a collaboration with none other than Travis Scott, Stormi’s father. Based on the images available, the shoes appear to feature a gray upper with black accents and a white midsole, while the heels boast mismatched Nike Air branding.

There is currently no release information for this pair, but it’s rumored that it could release in May. Scott has previously collaborated with Nike on a “Catcus Jack” Air Force 1 and an unreleased Jordan Trunner style.

