A New Kobe Bryant Nike Sneaker Gets Unveiled, Thanks to NBA Star DeMar DeRozan

Sneaker fans got a glimpse of a new signature look for retired NBA icon Kobe Bryant last night, thanks to pro basketball star DeMar DeRozan.

The leader of the Toronto Raptors rocked the Nike Kobe AD NXT 360 on Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena court in the 132-129 loss to LeBron James and the Cavaliers, the latest look in Bryant’s shoe franchise with the Swoosh. DeRozan wore a predominantly black colorway of the sneaker with hits of red and green, an icy translucent outsole and iridescent Swoosh branding on the upper.

Nike Kobe AD NXT 360 CREDIT: Nike

Nike built the latest Kobe shoe with a Flyknit upper with 360-degree construction for a secure fit and a dual-density foam midsole using its latest React technology, as well as Lunarlon. Pairing the two, the brand said, aims to maximize cushioning and response.

The medial side of the Nike Kobe AD NXT 360. CREDIT: Nike

DeRozan hits the court in looks from the Kobe shoe franchise, and in September, he spoke with FN during Nike’s unveiling of the new NBA jerseys in Los Angeles about what shoes he would wear throughout the season.

“We’re going to have a couple surprises this year, a couple [player editions],” DeRozan said. “[And] something special is going to come together at some point during the season with me and one of the Kobe shoes. I ain’t going to say what number, but it’s one of the retro Kobe shoes.”

The outsole of the Nike Kobe AD NXT 360. CREDIT: Nike

Want more?

Nike Readies First Earnings Report After Management Shake-Up Scandal — What Analysts Are Saying

Nike Wins No Matter Who Is Crowned College Basketball’s Best Team in March Madness