Kobe Bryant’s Inspiration Is Spotted on an Upcoming Paul George Nike Sneaker

Although it’s a safe assumption that Nike will release something special for Kobe Bryant for April 13, known to sneaker fans as Mamba Day, the Swoosh hasn’t confirmed anything yet. However, kick addicts may be able to pick up another Nike signature basketball silhouette inspired by Bryant designed to honor his final NBA game.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George’s new sneaker, the Nike PG 2, will release with the same graphics once used on Bryant’s sixth signature sneaker with the brand, according to the Instagram account for Thunder reporter Travis Singleton, @sneakerreporter.

A look at a possible Nike PG 2 "Mamba Mentality" release. CREDIT: Instagram

We’ve already seen DeMar DeRozan, the active NBA player carrying the Kobe sneaker franchise torch on the court, preview a Mamba Day style during the March 9 win over the Houston Rockets when he wore the Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro in a black and gold execution.

Nike Kobe 1 Protro "Mamba Day" worn by DeMar DeRozan. CREDIT: Instagram

The Protro is a retro release of Bryant’s initial signature sneaker with Nike, the Zoom Kobe 1 that plays off performance and retro, boasting technology updates while keeping the same aesthetics of the original. DeRozan’s on-court iteration was executed in black and gold with “4.13.18” on the heels, the date of Bryant’s final game.

The PG 2 “Mamba Mentality” colorway includes plenty of purple to go with crimson, blue and bright yellow. And Singleton hinted via Instagram at a possible Mamba Day-inspired look on a Kyrie Irving sneaker.

Want More?

Kobe Bryant Wins Oscar for Best Animated Short — With Oprah’s Advice

Roger Federer’s Nike Vapor AM95 ‘Greedy’ Colorway Releases Tuesday

Under Armour’s Sold-Out Curry 5 ‘Pi Day’ Sneakers Are Coming Back In April