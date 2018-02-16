The Kith x Nike LeBron ‘Long Live the King’ Chapter 2 Collection Drops Today

Kith x Nike LeBron "Long Live the King" Chapter 2 collection. Kith

If you couldn’t get enough of Kith’s Nike LeBron “Long Live the King” collection, you’re in store for a treat, because Ronnie Fieg is back with Chapter 2 of the first-of-its-kind collaboration.

Highlighted by the Kith x Nike LeBron Lifestyle 15 and Kith x Nike LeBron Performance 15 in two colorways each (“Black/Multicolor” and “Triple White” along with “White/Multicolor” and “Triple Black,” respectively), the second installment of the “Long Live the King” range arrives just in time for both the opening of Kith’s new Los Angeles store and NBA All-Star Weekend.

The strap-equipped Nike LeBron Lifestyle 15 — which can be worn a number of ways — has been given a black-based makeover with striking gold and floral “Cloak” embroidery throughout. The high-top sneaker, which retails for $285, is also available in a pristine “Triple White” look.

As for the court-ready Nike LeBron Performance 15, it adopts a white-based Battleknit look with “Cloak” embroidery along with a menacing “Triple Black” look. This model retails for $255.

In addition to the footwear, Kith x LeBron “Long Live the King” Chapter 2 includes “Cloak” hoodies ($145), shorts ($180) and even a matching set of basketballs ($150 each).

The availability for this collection will be staggered, with its first launch today at the Kith Los Angeles flagship store followed by an online launch at midnight on Kith.com. The collection will then release at all other Kith doors on Saturday. Note that all “Triple White” colors (including apparel and footwear) will be offered exclusively online and not from the label’s stores.

