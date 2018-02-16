The Kith x Nike LeBron ‘Long Live the King’ Chapter 2 Collection Drops Today

If you couldn’t get enough of Kith’s Nike LeBron “Long Live the King” collection, you’re in store for a treat, because Ronnie Fieg is back with Chapter 2 of the first-of-its-kind collaboration.
Highlighted by the Kith x Nike LeBron Lifestyle 15 and Kith x Nike LeBron Performance 15 in two colorways each (“Black/Multicolor” and “Triple White” along with “White/Multicolor” and “Triple Black,” respectively), the second installment of the “Long Live the King” range arrives just in time for both the opening of Kith’s new Los Angeles store and NBA All-Star Weekend.
The strap-equipped Nike LeBron Lifestyle 15 — which can be worn a number of ways — has been given a black-based makeover with striking gold and floral “Cloak” embroidery throughout. The high-top sneaker, which retails for $285, is also available in a pristine “Triple White” look.
Tomorrow we’re opening our Los Angeles flagship and I wanted to treat our new customers to something special. Those who purchase any of the 4 Kith x Nike LeBron XV’s will be entered into a raffle to win the Friends & Family Lifestyle XV, limited to 15 pairs worldwide. Also, those 15 lucky people will be invited to attend a private panel on Saturday between myself, my favorite footwear designer Jason Petrie, and my good friend Joe La Puma, where there might be some other surprises i can’t speak about just yet… Doors open at 10AM. See you then. 8500 Sunset Blvd. lower level.
As for the court-ready Nike LeBron Performance 15, it adopts a white-based Battleknit look with “Cloak” embroidery along with a menacing “Triple Black” look. This model retails for $255.
In addition to the footwear, Kith x LeBron “Long Live the King” Chapter 2 includes “Cloak” hoodies ($145), shorts ($180) and even a matching set of basketballs ($150 each).
The availability for this collection will be staggered, with its first launch today at the Kith Los Angeles flagship store followed by an online launch at midnight on Kith.com. The collection will then release at all other Kith doors on Saturday. Note that all “Triple White” colors (including apparel and footwear) will be offered exclusively online and not from the label’s stores.
