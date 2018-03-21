Ronnie Fieg Teases Upcoming Kith Collaboration with Adidas Outdoor

As FN’s very first Collaborator of the Year, Ronnie Fieg is no stranger to blockbuster designer partnerships. So when the famed founder of the cult-favorite sneaker brand teases another collaboration, you can bet we’re keeping a watchful eye.

Fieg gave fans and followers a sneak peek at his collaborative shoes with Adidas Originals, posting on Instagram a new pair of the athletic brand’s Terrex Agravic GTX sneakers, which boasts its signature Boost cushioning. The shoes feature a bright colorway, with a yellow toebox, orange tongue, green ankle collar as well as a teal textile and mesh upper. The ’90s-style iteration also incorporates a Continental Rubber outsole and waterproof Gore-Tex lining with the Terrex name emblazoned on the black midsoles and the Kith name imprinted in yellow on the heel.

It’s not the first time Fieg has shared news of the upcoming project, which would likely include Columbia Sportswear — as evidenced by the clothing he and his friends sported in a separate Instagram post earlier this month. The designer also shared a self-shot video of the sneakers surrounded by red-rock buttes.

EEA @adidasterrex @columbia1938 @kith A post shared by Ronnie Fieg (@ronniefieg) on Mar 9, 2018 at 7:08pm PST

EEA Gang. A post shared by Ronnie Fieg (@ronniefieg) on Mar 10, 2018 at 11:21am PST

The brand has yet to release an official date for the launch, which comes hot on the heels of Kith’s retro-cool streetwear line with activewear label Champion. Stay tuned for more details on the highly anticipated collaboration.

