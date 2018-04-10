How Kickasso Went From Souping Up Cars to Customizing Sneakers

Troy “Kickasso” Cole is a leader in the sneaker customization world. But his bold artistic ways didn’t start with footwear.

Cole showed off his new California-based studio and retail space to FN prior to its April grand opening, where he shared his story of how he transitioned from car customizing to making atypical sneaker designs.

He also spoke about his robust list of celebrity clients, which includes NFL stars Dez Bryant, Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller. Kickasso also spoke about New York Giants standout Odell Beckham Jr., who in a February 2017 interview with FN stated he was his most creative famous client.

“He’s a very creative guy: He knows what he wants, and he gives me freedom to basically do what I do,” Cole said. “We talk almost daily — bouncing ideas around, what’s next, what are we going to do here, the way colors want to flow, what are we feeling this week. We do two or three pairs of cleats a game for him, and we work pretty closely with Nike, too, sending me the shoes and working together on design elements.”

Kickasso's custom Supreme x Louis Vuitton cleats for Odell Beckham Jr. CREDIT: Kickasso

And in July 2017, Kickasso spoke exclusively with FN about his latest venture, a signature sneaker dubbed the K_o 1, under his new K_o Brand imprint.

“I see the interest in what I do, but brands right now aren’t fulfilling this niche market, and people want to stand out,” Cole explained.

A sketch of Kickasso's upcoming K_o 1 signature shoe. CREDIT: Kickasso

