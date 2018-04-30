Sneaker Customizer Kickasso’s 4 Tips to Success

Now an established force in the sneaker customization world, Troy “Kickasso” Cole is ready to share how he puts his must-have looks together for his robust client base.

On an exclusive tour of his new California-based studio and retail space ahead of its April opening, Kickasso provided to FN the steps he takes to create the custom kicks that made him popular with sneaker enthusiasts.

“I run my shoe studio like a body shop, because that’s what I’m familiar with,” Cole explained.

Renowned sneaker artist Troy “Kickasso” Cole. CREDIT: Kickasso

Prior to sneakers, Kickasso had a very different career.

“My background is in cars — automotive stuff, motorcycles, hot rods, just building cool stuff,” Cole said.

Aside from customizing sneakers that are already popular in the marketplace, Kickasso is now making shoes from scratch. In July 2017, Cole spoke exclusively with FN about his latest venture, a signature sneaker dubbed the K_o 1, under his new K_o Brand imprint. (The sneakers can be seen throughout the video above.)

“I see the interest in what I do, but brands right now aren’t fulfilling this niche market, and people want to stand out,” Cole told FN last year.

A sketch of Kickasso's upcoming K_o 1 signature shoe. CREDIT: Kickasso

Another sketch of the Kickasso K_o 1. CREDIT: Kickasso

