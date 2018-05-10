A Look Inside Sneaker Customizer Kickasso’s New Studio and Store

Troy “Kickasso” Cole was moving into his new California-based studio and retail space ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend in February, and while unpacking boxes and moving things around, he gave FN a tour to explain what was to come.

“It’s basically graduated from me alone in my bonus room into a three-floor, seven-employee shop, and we stay constantly busy,” Cole told FN.

Stocked in the retail portion of the space, according to Kickasso, will be custom sneakers and apparel such as hoodies, T-shirts, joggers and pants. It will also be the home of his private label sneakers, released under the K_o name.

And the lower level of the Los Angeles door is the home of his studio, which is where he and his team put together the looks spotted on some of today’s most notable athletes and celebrities, which includes a list of NFL stars such as New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller.

Also during the tour, Cole also opened up about the steps he takes to create his custom kicks (“I run my shoe studio like a body shop, because that’s what I’m familiar with”) and how he went from souping up car to creating art with sneakers.

