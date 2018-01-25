Khombu Brand Ambassador Breezy Johnson Named to the U.S. Olympic Ski Team

Breezy Johnson for Khombu. Courtesy of brand

Breezy Johnson, women’s ski champion and Khombu brand ambassador, has been named to the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team. She will be competing at the upcoming games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, as one of the youngest members of the U.S. alpine ski contingent.

Outdoor lifestyle brand Khombu announced its partnership with Johnson in September 2017. She’s the first female U.S. Ski Team member to partner with the company, serving as ambassador for the fall/winter 2017-’18 season. She has been representing the brand by promoting, wearing and aiding in the design and development of the collection.

“We are honored to have Breezy as a part of the Khombu team, and we look forward to cheering her on next month,” said Brandy McCarty, chief marketing officer, global brand strategy. “She is the embodiment of our brand’s spirit. Her adventurous competitive nature brings Khombu’s brand DNA to life and highlights the closeness of our relationship with the entire U.S. ski team.

“To say that I am thrilled to compete at this year’s winter games in Pyeongchang is an understatement,” Johnson said. “As a brand ambassador for Khombu, I have always been an admirer of the brand’s values and how well it aligns with my lifestyle, especially as a frequent traveler. Packing versatile pieces that are a combination of lightweight fashion and performance are essential for me on the road, even more so for my life’s biggest adventures as a professional athlete.”

The brand has a long partnership with the U.S. Ski Team and will be supplying après-ski boots to the U.S. Ski Team through 2024.

Want more?

How a Trip to Southern California Turned Snowboarder Ben Ferguson Into an Olympian

Allen Edmonds Teams Up With Polo Ralph Lauren for Winter Olympics Boot

Under Armour Partners With Team Canada Through 2024