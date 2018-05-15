Kevin Durant’s 11th Signature Shoe Unveiled by Nike

Kevin Durant is back in the Western Conference Finals this year with the Golden State Warriors, and after a convincing Game 1 win Monday night against the Houston Rockets, it looks like the superstar-packed squad is well on its way to a fourth straight NBA Finals appearance. Durant stole the show in Game 1, dropping 37 points to lead the Warriors to a 119-106 victory, but it wasn’t only on the court that he dominated on Monday. Before the game, Durant’s name led the sneaker headlines with Nike unveiling his 11th signature shoe.

The Nike KD 11 will be the latest chapter in Durant’s celebrated signature basketball shoe line, and upon this first preview, it appears that it could very well be one of his best-looking and highest-performing models yet. This latest model is once again by Leo Chang, the Nike Basketball designer who has worked with Durant on every one of his signature shoes so far.

The most significant feature of the KD 11 is the updated tooling, after Durant’s last two models, the KD 9 and KD 10, both used the same sole unit with visible full-length Zoom Air cushioning. The new model is the most innovative cushioning system on a KD sneaker yet, utilizing a full-length Zoom Air unit that works in tandem with the brand’s new React foam in the midsole for a soft and responsive feel. Up top, the shoe features a one-piece Flyknit body paired with a synthetic heel counter for a lightweight and supportive fit.

No release date for the KD 11 has been announced yet, but Durant’s new signature models typically release in June. It’s also safe to say that the Warriors star will debut a pair on-court soon.