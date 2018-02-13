Kendrick Lamar Has New Nike Cortez Shoes Coming Out This Month

Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez "Kung Fu Kenny" top view. Nike

After dropping the Cortez Kenny 1 sneakers in January, Kendrick Lamar and Nike are picking right back up where they left off with another limited-edition take on the California classic kicks.

Set to arrive this month is the Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez “Kung Fu Kenny,” a style teased on social media by Lamar in December. This look features a red nylon upper with white leather overlays on the heel, Swoosh, toe and tongue.

Above the shoelaces, taping reading “don’t trip” extends from the top to bottom of the tongue, while embroidery in Chinese that translates to “damn” (the name of Lamar’s Grammy-winning latest album) appears near the toe.

DON'T TRIP. CORTEZ KENNY A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) on Dec 18, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

This style is expected to release this month for a retail price of $100, although an exact date has not yet been revealed. Some reports indicate that it could drop as soon as this weekend as part of Nike’s NBA All-Star Weekend launches.

In January, Nike and Lamar released the Cortez Kenny 1 style, which featured a white leather upper with large “damn” embroidery in place of the sneaker’s traditional Swoosh logo.

