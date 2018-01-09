Kendrick Lamar Debuts New Nike Cortez Kenny Sneaker Collab Coming Out This Month

Kendrick Lamar performs during New Years Eve 2016 at Drai's Nightclub in Las Vegas.

After weeks of anticipation and teasers, rapper Kendrick Lamar’s first Nike sneaker collaboration is finally beginning to take shape.

The Grammy-nominated recording artist took to the stage during halftime of last night’s College Football National Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs, using the moment in the spotlight to debut the first full look at a new Nike Cortez Kenny 1 style.

The latest look, which was previewed in December and is confirmed to release this month, features a white leather upper with embroidery and details inspired by the artist’s double platinum-selling “Damn” album.

CORTEZ KENNY I

Red text in a large typeface inspired by Nike’s signature Futura font appears across the lateral section of the shoe, while the Cortez’s traditional Swoosh branding is featured on the medial side.

Other accents include a black nylon tongue with a woven label that pairs the “Damn” logo with a Swoosh and a Nike logo on the heel.

This Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez Kenny 1 look retails for $100 and was originally advertised by the brand to launch during the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, but the latest info points to an earlier drop on Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. ET from nike.com.



Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez ($100). Nike

Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez embroidery detail. Nike

Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez Nike

