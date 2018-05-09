Kendrick Lamar’s Next Nike Sneaker Releasing in Only 6 Cities of Upcoming Tour

Kendrick Lamar is back with the third edition of his Nike Cortez this summer.

The hip-hop world’s biggest fan of the classic Nike runner had much success with his first two editions of the Nike Cortez, redubbed for his collaborations as the “Cortez Kenny,” and now the third should prove to be just as sought-after.

Officially called the “Cortez Kenny III,” the latest colorway has the same design as his second release of the shoe. The style features a nylon base, embroidered Chinese characters at the toe and added pull tabs to the heel; the characters extend across the full length of the tongue with printed text on top. The sneaker updates the design with an all-black upper with suede detailing, white and red accents, and the text on the tongue is emblazoned with “Bet It Back.”

CREDIT: Nike

The release will coincide with the hip-hop superstar’s “The Championship Tour” this summer. Along with a full set of apparel to match, the shoe will release exclusively at six pop-up shops during the tour. Each pop-up will open around the date that Lamar appears in that respective city.

The locations and dates for the six pop-ups include: Los Angeles at Blends (May 9-13), Houston at Social Status (May 19-20), New York at Concepts (May 26-30), Boston at Bodega (June 4-5), Toronto at Livestock (June 11-12) and Chicago at Notre (June 14-15).

The collection is also expected to release online via Nike SNKRS, but no date has been announced yet.

Kendrick Lamar's Nike apparel available at The Championship Tour pop-up shops CREDIT: Nike