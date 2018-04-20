Kanye West Shares Unreleased Adidas Yeezy Sneakers & Futuristic Clear Heels on Twitter

If you’ve been anywhere near the internet in the last week, by now you know that Kanye West has made a triumphant return to Twitter. His latest tweet storm last night was his best yet for sneakerheads, as he shared a flurry of images of unreleased and sample versions of his Adidas Yeezy line.

The most mouth-watering tweet of the night for Yeezy fans included the image below, showing a full spread of Yeezy Boost 350 v2 samples in a rainbow of colors. ‘Ye went on to share a closer look at an unreleased style, featuring a never-before-seen construction with transparent mesh.

Pull up in this bitch like pic.twitter.com/0dgj9f5arg — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

Next he unveiled two new colorways of the Adidas Yeezy 500 Desert Rat. There’s no word yet if these are only samples or if they will actually release.

Kanye is apparently interested in entering the sandal market, as he shared this first-ever look at a very unique Yeezy slide.

Perhaps the most intriguing debut last night was this early prototype of a Yeezy basketball sneaker. Although this sample is still in its early stages, the on-court performance Yeezy certainly appears to be a promising model.

Another early prototype he revealed was the Yeezy 451. It seems this will be Kanye’s most unique sneaker yet if they ever see the light of day.

Yeezy 451 early prototype pic.twitter.com/ojm0blPyyv — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018

Kanye’s footwear sharing spree ended with not a sneaker, but one of his women’s pieces, a clear heel with a very futuristic look.