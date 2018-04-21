People Are Roasting Kanye West’s Yeezy Prototypes on Twitter

Kanye West’s Twitter is back up and running — and the star has opened himself up to a fair amount of Twitter trolls and memes.

West shared multiple images of Yeezy shoe prototypes on his account, and while some social media users were excited by the footwear to come, others were less impressed.

A picture of blue, rubbery Yeezy slides led to particularly harsh criticism.

One social media user tweeted at West with a picture of gummy sharks in the same shade.

Gummy shark 10s pic.twitter.com/XY7WpFmBkE — LUNCHO SNACK (@NOSIRE) April 19, 2018

Another replied that the footwear looked similar to Crocs.

Someone else said that the rigged base of the slides brought to mind “Left Shark” from Katy Perry’s set at Super Bowl XLIX.

They look like Left Shark pic.twitter.com/puJ7jpj8pb — 3 Chainz (@kenyonlong) April 20, 2018

A prototype of Yeezy sandals with a chunky, clear heel and rounded straps also received its fair share of criticism.

Multiple Twitter users commented that the trendy style resembled a shoe display holder.

And a pair of women’s track pant boots wasn’t immune to criticism either.

track pant boots 🤷‍♂️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/oXl71gn3L9 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 20, 2018

Someone commented that the shoes resembled the sleeves of a windbreaker, while someone else argued that the style already exists in gaiter form.

They’re gaiters, they already exist pic.twitter.com/VBOSPGnxc8 — Michael Bell (@mickbell38) April 21, 2018

Meanwhile, West posted an image of a Yeezy sneaker with transparent detailing that was much better received by his 12 million followers.

Fans of the style wondered when they could get their hands on a pair for themselves, with many commenters saying that they “needed” the kicks.

These are Dope!!! Can we get size 15s this season? — Licorice Jones (@seat_tester) April 20, 2018

I want a pair. — Victor Polanco (@VictorPolancoo) April 21, 2018

