Kanye West Shares Glimpse of Yeezy 700 V2 Style on Twitter

Sneakerheads have a new style to be on the lookout for: the Yeezy 700 V2. Kanye West took to Twitter yesterday to confirm the style was in the works, sharing an image of the sneakers with the caption, “I love the 700 V2s.”

The post featured the style in a beige colorway with what appeared to be suede and mesh detailing and crisp white laces.

The 700 V2 style features a chunky sole — continuing the dad sneaker trend popularized by Yeezy and other shoe labels, including Balenciaga and Dior.

I love the 700 V2s pic.twitter.com/tVCUz4GZpL — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 5, 2018

After nearly a year away from Twitter, West made his grand return to the social media platform in April. He began his reappearance by posting images of Yeezy prototypes and sharing life advice.

While some of West’s tweets were well-received, he also came under fire for controversial comments made about slavery on Twitter — leading activists to call on Adidas to stop partnering with him on Adidas Yeezy footwear.

Despite outrage among West’s friends, fans and followers — including John Legend and Will.i.am — Adidas AG CEO Kasper Rorsted said the brand has no plans to end its relationship with the rapper-turned-designer.

Meanwhile, West also took to Twitter to apologize after a Yeezy designer plagiarized former Nike design director Tony Spackman’s work.

“Today I learned that a newly hired designer on the Yeezy team presented work that was not of their own. This person has immediately been let go from the Yeezy brand,” West then tweeted.

