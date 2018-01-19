Kanye West Wears Unreleased Yeezy Sneakers Days After Birth of New Daughter Chicago

Kanye West. Pap Nation/Splash News

New year, new daughter and new sneakers for Kanye West.

The Yeezy designer has recently been photographed on several occasions outside of his Los Angeles studio, with many outlets presuming that he’s hard at work on a new album. But while the details of West’s latest musical output remains a mystery, we’re getting more looks at what’s to come from his ongoing footwear collaboration with Adidas.

His latest go-to style is a white colorway of the Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner with a completely revamped upper. While the sneaker’s bulky build and mixed-material paneled upper are similar, its design has been updated with a sportier edge.

Kanye West’s unreleased Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 sneakers. Pap Nation/Splash News

The kicks feature a mesh base with synthetic overlays and the Yeezy Boost 700’s now-signature sole for a look that blurs the line between retro runners and more modern performance offerings.

West paired the unreleased kicks with new items from his Yeezy Season Calabasas collection, which recently released new winter-ready items including parkas and sweatpants.

There are no confirmed Yeezy Boost releases for 2018 yet, but the Yeezy 500 Desert Rat is expected to launch in more colorways this spring. There are also several Yeezy Boost 350 V2 styles rumored to release this year including “Ice Yellow” and “Sesame” colors.

A front view of Kanye West’s unreleased Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 sneakers. Pap Nation/Splash News

Kanye West at his studio in Los Angeles. Pap Nation/Splash News

Kanye West wears unreleased Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 sneakers. Pap Nation/Splash News

