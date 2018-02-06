Kanye West to Release Most Unexpected Yeezy Sneakers Yet, and They’re Not With Adidas

Kanye West at Quatsch Comedy Club in Berlin for Dave Chappelle's "The Process" show. Splash News

Thus far, the majority of Kanye West’s sneaker output with Adidas has leaned toward sleek, athletic-inspired looks. But thanks to the rapper-designer’s own in-house Yeezy footwear label, he’s about to expand his portfolio with a new offering that even the most passionate fans probably didn’t see coming.

Shifting from the sporty lines of the recent Yeezy Boost 350 V2 and Yeezy Boost 500 Wave Runner models, West’s latest footwear release takes a toned-down approach in the form of a low-top suede sneaker.

The shaggy suede kicks feature a minimal upper with stitched details across the side panels, a padded collar, and a thick crepe sole, a feature previously seen on West’s boot designs.

A “Chalk” style of the upcoming shoes has been shared by Yeezy Mafia, along with an expected retail price of $400.

But that’s not all. In addition to the forthcoming crepe sneaker, West has also recently debuted his own Yeezy Season 6 Chelsea Boot. The boots are outfitted with suede uppers — save for an outlier in embossed python leather — and come in a variety of styles including “Chalk,” “Graphite,” “Military” and “Taupe.”

Prices for the Yeezy Season 6 Chelsea boots range from $569 for suede styles to $930 for the python variation, and they’re available now from retailers including End and Yeezy Supply.

Yeezy Season 6 Chelsea Boot “Python” Yeezy Supply

Yeezy Season 6 Chelsea Boot “Military.” Yeezy Supply

Yeezy Season 6 Chelsea Boot “Taupe.” End

Yeezy Season 6 Chelsea Boot “Graphite.” End

Yeezy Season 6 Chelsea Boot “Chalk.” End

