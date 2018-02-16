People Are Trying to Sell Kanye West’s Sold-Out Yeezy 500 Shoes for up to $3,000

Kanye West spotted at Nobu in Malibu, Calif. on Thursday. Splash News

Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line has a new addition today with the prerelease of the Yeezy 500. But if you’re hoping to pick the shoes up now, you’ll have to splurge for considerably more than their original asking price.

The Adidas Yeezy 500 shoes, formerly known as the Yeezy Desert Rat 500, were released today in limited quantities via the Adidas Confirmed app, select partner stores and West’s own Yeezy Supply e-commerce site in a cream-colored “Blush” style.

According to a press release from Adidas, the Yeezy 500 “Blush” is composed of an upper with cow suede, premium leather and mesh with nubuck accents. A rubber mudguard wraps across the midsole for added support and durability, while reflective details add extra visibility.

Adidas Yeezy 500 “Blush.” Yeezy Supply

Unlike much of West’s footwear with the brand, the Yeezy 500 does not feature Adidas Boost cushioning. It is instead cushioned with Adiprene+, a foam used in retro Adidas models, and features the outsole of former Adidas signature star Kobe Bryant’s EQT KB8 3 sneaker, also known as the Crazy 8 3.

The “Blush” shoes went up for resale on Yeezy Supply today at 12 pm ET for a retail price of $200 and sold out quickly. Preorders are expected to begin shipping in April. The shoes are listed on eBay with a high asking price of $3,000 for a size 4.

In addition to the aforementioned launches, the Yeezy 500 “Blush” shoes will also be made available this weekend at Adidas’ 747 Warehouse event for NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

The Yeezy 500 made its first appearance as part of a bundle preorder in a “Super Moon Yellow” colorway via Yeezy Supply in December, but those pairs have yet to ship to buyers, making the “Blush” look the first style widely available to the public.

