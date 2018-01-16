Kanye West Signs Yeezy Shoes for a Young Fan in California

Kanye West signs his Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 shoes for a young fan. Instagram: @adiv_stoler

Kanye West made a young fan’s day yesterday while visiting an art gallery in Los Angeles.

The rapper-designer, accompanied by Tremaine Emory of No Vacancy Inn, was photographed signing a pair of his Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga 2.0” sneakers for a young fan named Adiv Stoler.

Stoler told Footwear News that his father owns a Los Angeles-based security company that was working at the same art gallery West visited. When Stoler found out, he came along in hopes of meeting the Yeezy designer.

“Lately, I really started to listen to Kanye’s old music, and it was crazy actually seeing him,” Stoler said to FN. “He didn’t really say too much, but he was very kind to me. I felt that he was happy to see me with the shoes.”

Kanye West meets a young fan. Instagram: @adiv_stoler

And while many fans may be quick to think about listing the signed sneakers for sale on eBay, Stoler tells FN he’s hesitant to part with the prized pair — unless the right offer comes along. “I definitely plan on keeping them,” he said. “Only if I get something absurd like $5,000 would I be willing to let them go.”

The “Beluga 2.0” sneakers released in November for a retail price of $220. The colorway reportedly has the highest availability of any Yeezy Boost 350 V2 style to date, but that hasn’t stopped the shoes from selling for a premium on the secondary market, where the current average going rate is around $400.

The autographed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga 2.0.” Instagram: @adiv_stoler

