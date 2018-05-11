Kanye West Unveils New Version of His Chunky Adidas Yeezy 700 on Twitter

Kanye West’s return to Twitter in mid-April has produced some of the biggest headlines in recent pop culture thanks to his often controversial and seemingly erratic statements. But on the lighter side, his social media comeback has also been great for sneaker heads. Fans of his Adidas Yeezy line have been treated to looks at never-before-seen samples, insight into his design process, and even a few early previews of upcoming releases.

For West’s latest sneaker related share, he took to Twitter yesterday to preview the upcoming Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 v2. After teasing a glimpse of the top of the new design earlier this month, we now get a full look.

Already his chunkiest sneaker — and one that’s been a hot commodity within the current “dad shoe” trend sweeping the footwear and fashion worlds — the Yeezy 700 appears to get even a bit more bulky than the original with this new “Version 2”. While it sits atop the same thick, Boost-cushioned sole unit, the upper features less mesh and more leather than the original Wave Runner, resulting in a more heavy look overall.

Reviews of the all-grey colorway have been mixed so far, with a few replies to the tweet comparing them to Skechers, nursing shoes, and your grandpa’s orthopedic sneakers. But with the consistent hype surrounding his footwear line, it’s safe to say that West should have no problem selling the updated design when it releases later this year — social media controversy or not.