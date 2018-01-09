Kanye West Releases New Winter-Ready Yeezy Calabasas Clothing You Can Buy Now

Kanye West leaves Matsuhisua restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. All Access/SPW/Splash News

While fans of Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line anxiously await more looks for the new year, the rapper-designer has recently dropped Calabasas-themed clothing that is arriving at retailers now.

Highlights among the items include three fresh looks for the Calabasas pants, which have been converted from track pants to sweatpants for cozy, winter-friendly warmth.

Adidas Yeezy Sweatshirt. Labels

The Calabasas sweatpants come in a simple all-black look, “Oxblood” maroon and “Luna” blue tonal styles. Like the track pants, each look features Adidas Three Stripes branding down the legs with a Calabasas logo at the middle. Further branding includes a Calabasas crest and Adidas performance logo on the right leg. Zippered pockets finish off this casual yet tapered look. The pants retail for €255 ($304).

Elsewhere, the collection boasts a playful white sweatshirt (€365) scrawled with phrases in multiple colors, such as “all day I dream about sports” and “in heaven everything is fine.”

To fight the remainder of winter’s chill, there’s also a Calabasas Sport-branded parka (€580) covered with an abundance of pockets for utilitarian look and function.

All of the items pictured here and more Yeezy Calabasas items can be purchased now from select retailers, including Labels.

Adidas Yeezy Parka. Labels

Adidas Yeezy Calabasas Sweatpants in black. Labels

Adidas Yeezy Calabasas Sweatpants in “Luna.” Labels

Adidas Yeezy Calabasas Sweatpants in “Oxblood.” Labels

