Kanye West and Adidas Will Reportedly Release ‘Peanut Butter’ Yeezy Sneakers This Year

Kanye West leaves a hotel in NYC. Ron Asadorian/Splash News

Peanut butter and Yeezy?

According to the latest leaked release details, that could be exactly what’s in store for Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker. New product info from Yeezy Mafia points to a “Peanut Butter” style releasing this June in place of the previously expected “Ice Yellow” colorway.

This latest rumored look features a tonal upper in a light brown Primeknit with a semi-translucent TPU midsole and a gum rubber outsole. In addition to this tan-tinged look, a similar “Sesame” style is expected to release in August.

These new Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways are expected to be joined by the debuting Yeezy 500 Desert Rat in 2018. The Yeezy 500 Desert Rat was offered for preorder as a bundle in December in a “Super Moon Yellow” colorway. The model is also reportedly set to release in an off-white “Blush” shade this year.

But that’s not all. In recent weeks, West has been spotted in a third model: an updated version of the Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner sneakers in white. Check back soon for the latest release details for these and all upcoming Yeezy launches.

NEW YEAR NEW YEEZY A post shared by Yeezy Mafia (@yeezymafia) on Jan 29, 2018 at 11:32am PST

