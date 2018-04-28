K-Swiss Is Designing Sneakers for an E-Sports Team

K-Swiss may be a heritage brand, but it’s ushering in a new era with its latest partnership.

The company is teaming up with Immortals, an e-sports organization, to launch a sneaker, purportedly the first-ever signature shoe for a professional gaming team.

The brand is making both a lifestyle shoe and a technical performance model geared toward professional gamers.

“E-sports is the new frontier of sports and entertainment, and this is another way for K-Swiss to contribute to culture in a progressive and modern way,” K-Swiss brand president Barney Waters said in a press release.

K-Swiss is basing the first model in the partnership off its Kompass style. The lace-up kicks will feature engineered mesh with four-way stretch on the upper, with a lightweight sole and cushioning meant to alleviate the weight on the heel.

The lifestyle shoe will come out in December, launching for a price of $110 at select retailers and on Kswiss.com.

The performance style will debut in early 2019, designed with specific gamers’ needs in mind.

“Like any professional athlete, esports competitors look for any advantage they can use against their opponents,” Immortals CEO Noah Whinston in the release. “By wearing a uniquely designed shoe specifically created for our esports players with their input, they know that they have an immediate advantage, both physically and psychologically.”

