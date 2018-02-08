Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl LII Air Jordan Sneakers Are Releasing Again

Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show Super Bowl LII. Dave Shopland/BPI/Rex Shuttersto

2018 has already seen a number of limited-edition sneaker releases, but few have been harder to obtain than the Justin Timberlake x Air Jordan 3 “JTH” sneakers.

The shoes were launched Sunday as a surprise via Nike SNKRS after the singer’s Super Bowl LII halftime performance, with as few as 500 pairs reportedly released, and have gone on to fetch upwards of $2,000 on the resell market.

And whether you’re a fan of Timberlake, the classic “White/Cement” Air Jordan 3 or both, we’ve got good news. The sneakers will be released again this weekend in New York as part of a pop-up shop celebrating Timberlake’s new “Man of the Woods” album.

The pop-up shop features collaborations inspired by each song on the album and includes products from Levi’s, Pendleton, Warby Parker and more. An Instagram post from Timberlake’s official account ties the Air Jordan sneakers to the track “Higher Higher.”

The sneakers themselves are a spin on the iconic “White/Cement” Air Jordan 3 worn by Michael Jordan during the 1988 NBA Dunk Contest. For the Timberlake version, Jordan Brand added details including a reflective Swoosh, which takes a page from the upcoming “Tinker” colorway.

The “Man of the Woods”-themed pop-up shop is scheduled to open tomorrow through Sunday. The address has not yet been announced, but is expected to be revealed tonight.

Made for the #ManoftheWoods. Introducing #Levis x @jtimberlake. We're giving away five limited-release Trucker Jackets that we designed with Justin. There are only two ways to get them – at Justin's upcoming NYC pop-up experience and here. > https://t.co/yHlM7ik3YU pic.twitter.com/dbcAH37wEI — Levi's® (@LEVIS) February 7, 2018

Air Jordan 3 “JTH.” Nike

Air Jordan 3 “JTH” lateral section featuring a reflective Nike Swoosh logo. Nike

Air Jordan 3 “JTH” medial section featuring an embroidered Nike logo. Nike

Air Jordan 3 “JTH” heel detail with Justin Timberlake’s signature embroidered at the back of the tongue. Nike

Air Jordan 3 “JTH” Swoosh detail. Nike

Air Jordan 3 “JTH” medial section detail. Nike

Air Jordan 3 “JTH” top view. Nike

Air Jordan 3 “JTH” heel view. Nike

Want more?

Justin Timberlake’s Sold-Out Air Jordan 3 ‘JTH’ Super Bowl Sneakers Are Selling for Over $2,000

Justin Timberlake Shows Off the Air Jordan 3 ‘JTH’ at 2018 Super Bowl LII

Justin Timberlake Rehearses for Super Bowl in Unreleased Air Jordans Coming Out Spring ’18