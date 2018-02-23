Justin Timberlake Wears Unreleased $15,000 Air Jordan Sneakers at Brit Awards 2018

Justin Timberlake performs at the Brit Awards 2018. David Fisher/Rex Shutterstock

Justin Timberlake’s Air Jordan 3 JTH shoes from Super Bowl LII continue to be one of the year’s most buzz-worthy sneakers thus far, but ahead of the artist’s upcoming “Man of the Woods” world tour, he decided to wear a different pair of personalized kicks.

Timberlake hit the stage Wednesday at the Brit Awards 2018, opening the show alongside collaborator Chris Stapleton. And instead of his JTH “Two Minute Warning” sneakers, the singer-songwriter took a stroll down memory lane by wearing the Air Jordan 3 “Legends of the Summer” style from his 2013 co-headlining tour with rapper Jay-Z.

Justin Timberlake wears the “Legends of the Summer” Air Jordan 3. James Gourley/Rex Shutterstock

Unlike the JTH shoes, which were released as a surprise immediately following Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime performance, the “Legends of the Summer” were never formally released to the public. The sneaker’s scarcity has caused its aftermarket value to soar, and today, it has a $15,000 price tag at consignment store Flight Club.

The “Legends of the Summer” Air Jordan 3 blends exotic materials that are rarely found on general release Jordan styles. The all-red look is composed of suede and metallic leather with accents of stingray and snakeskin throughout.

Along with this Air Jordan 3 style, the 2013 “Legends of the Summer” collection included the Air Jordan 2 and multiple iterations of the Air Jordan 1.

Air Jordan 3 “Legends of the Summer.” Flight Club

Justin Timberlake performs in Tom Ford and his Air Jordan 3 “Legends of the Summer” sneakers. James Gourley/Rex Shutterstock

Justin Timberlake at the 38th Brit Awards Show. James Gourley/Rex Shutterstock

