Justin Timberlake’s Sold-Out Air Jordan 3 ‘JTH’ Super Bowl Sneakers Are Selling for Over $2,000

Justin Timberlake performs during the Super Bowl LII halftime show. Sipa USA via AP

While the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots retreated to their respective locker rooms at halftime of last night’s Super Bowl LII showdown, Justin Timberlake hit the stage for a medley of some of his biggest hits to date. And if the singer-songwriter’s Stella McCartney-designed custom suit wasn’t enough to get people talking, his personalized Air Jordan 3 “JTH” sneakers definitely did the trick.

The shoes were unveiled last night just before Timberlake hit the stage, and were later released via Nike SNKRS following the first touchdown of the second half, which came around 8:45 p.m. ET. With a classic “White/Cement” colorway, Timberlake’s Air Jordan 3s use the same theme of the upcoming “Tinker” style with a Nike Swoosh logo — which is reflective on the special “JTH” edition — and Nike embroidery, details that are not featured on the original model.

Air Jordan 3 “JTH” Swoosh detail. Nike

In a Nike press release, the “Man of the Woods” singer spoke about his love for the Air Jordan 3 and what it was like to meet Tinker Hatfield, the designer of that shoe and many of Nike’s other iconic sneakers.

“I’ve always found myself coming back to the [Air Jordan] 3s, mostly because you could really wear them with anything,” Timberlake said. “Then, when I got to actually meet Tinker, a true genius, and learn that the Jordan 3 was the first design he had done with the brand, and that he actually removed the Swoosh from the original design because he felt like Michael [Jordan] could carry the brand on his own, it made it feel even more iconic.”

The Air Jordan 3 “JTH” was released for a retail price of $200, but its extremely limited nature — some reports indicate as few as 500 pairs were released — have caused its aftermarket resell value to soar, with some completed eBay listings as high as $2,500.

For those who missed out, there will be more Air Jordan 3 “JTH” styles released during select stops of Timberlake’s upcoming North American tour, according to Jordan Brand.

Air Jordan 3 “JTH” lateral section featuring a reflective Nike Swoosh logo. Nike

Air Jordan 3 “JTH” medial section featuring an embroidered Nike logo. Nike

Air Jordan 3 “JTH.” Nike

Air Jordan 3 “JTH” heel detail with Justin Timberlake’s signature embroidered at the back of the tongue. Nike

Air Jordan 3 “JTH” medial section detail. Nike

Air Jordan 3 “JTH” top view. Nike

Air Jordan 3 “JTH” heel view. Nike

