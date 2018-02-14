Justin Bieber Shows Off Supreme and Kanye West’s $9,000 ‘Red October’ Nike Air Yeezy Shoes

Justin Bieber wears the Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Red October." Twitter: @biebers_candid

From Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy range to a seemingly endless amount of Vans variations — and even hotel slippers when he can’t be bothered to lace up — Justin Bieber’s footwear rotation is enough to make sneakerheads envious. But the singer’s latest stunt may very well take the cake for his most statement-making look yet.

Bieber was spotting hitting Equinox gym yesterday in Los Angeles, pulling up in a blue Lamborghini Aventador and tossing his keys to the valet. And if the souped-up sports car wasn’t enough to steal the attention of onlookers, it’s safe to say Bieber’s outfit did the trick.

In a crisp white T-Shirt and Daniel Patrick sweat shorts, Bieber matched a red Supreme x NBA x Nike basketball shooting sleeve with one of the most sought-after sneakers in recent memory: West’s “Red October” Nike Air Yeezy 2 sneakers.

The “Red October” Air Yeezy 2 was released in February 2014 as a surprise launch on Nike’s e-commerce site. During the lead-up to the drop, West parted ways with Nike and announced a new partnership with Adidas, causing some followers to speculate if the “Red October” kicks would ever see the light of day. The all-red colorway was West’s final design under the Nike umbrella before launching his Yeezy Boost range with Adidas.

Today, the “Red October” Air Yeezy 2 can be purchased from consignment stores such as Flight Club with prices ranging from $6,500 to $9,000.

In related news, reports recently surfaced that West is seeking a trademark for the “Red October” nickname. It remains to be seen if he’ll bring the concept to his Adidas footwear designs or if this is simply a play to keep other entities from using the name.

