NFL Star Julian Edelman Stops Potential School Shooter on Instagram

Julian Edelman’s hard work on the gridiron has earned him a pair of Super Bowl wins, but his work off the field may have saved some lives.

According to multiple reports, the New England Patriots star may have helped prevent a school shooting after a threat was spotted in the comment section of one of his personal Instagram posts. First reported by The New York Times, the wide receiver received a direct message alerting him to a threatening comment, leading Edelman to ask his Boston-based assistant, Shannen Moen, to find the remark.

Moen spotted the comment, “I’m going to shoot my school up watch the news,” and called 911, the report stated. Her actions spurred local detectives to gather info on the person and file an emergency records request for account information, which traced the user to Port Huron, Mich.

According to the report, police in Michigan drove to the home of a 14-year-old boy, who then admitted to posting the threat. Inside the home, the report stated, were two rifles that belonged to the boy’s mother, according to Capt. Joseph Platzer of the Port Huron Police Department.

The user was taken to a juvenile detention center, according to the report, where he remains, and was charged with making a false report of a threat of terrorism.

Edelman told the Times that he intended to send the person who sent him the direct message a gift. “Thankfully, this kid said something,” Edelman said. “We’re going to send him something, a care package, just for his work. He’s the real hero.”

The two-time Super Bowl champion is a longtime Puma ambassador, although he wears Nike cleats during game action. (Puma does not manufacture cleated footwear for the sport.)

Julian Edelman (L) playing soccer in Puma during an NFL visit to Mexico City in 2017. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

