Jordan Brand Embraces Women With the Air Jordan 1 High Zip Release

Air Jordan 1 High Zip Jordan Brand

As folks the world over celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, Jordan Brand does its own bit of celebration with the release of two women’s Air Jordan 1 High Zip colorways.

Originally worn in 1985 by basketball icon Michael Jordan, the reimagined women’s-only Air Jordan 1 features soft leather and a metallic zipper down the front of the sneaker for what the label describes as “versatility with style.” And as with the original, a Nike Air unit is placed in the sole for cushioning.

The two colorways — one clothed in nearly all white and the other predominantly black — both come with red accents via a front Nike Air tag.

Air Jordan 1 High Zip Jordan Brand

The release of the Air Jordan 1 High Zip isn’t the first sneaker announcement for the spring ’18 line from the brand celebrating women.

It has already shown off the Air Jordan 11 Low with particle beige and metallic red bronze colors, as well as the Air Jordan 3 SE in particle beige and sail colors that deconstructs the famed sneaker and swaps out traditional leather for high-end nubuck.

Jordan Brand has also showcased a bevy of Air Jordan 1s, including a lifted version in a low top with high-gloss metallic red bronze, a mica green, particle beige and sail color of a Swooshless low and an AJ1 high version with a roped midsole design inspired by espadrille shoes.

Air Jordan 1 High Zip Jordan Brand

With soft colors the norm for the Jordan girls’ collection, the zip high features the boldest look of the bunch — especially in the black and red combination — creating what Jordan calls an aesthetic that balances “luxury and simplicity.”

The Air Jordan 1 High Zip will retail for $150.

Air Jordan 1 High Zip Jordan Brand

