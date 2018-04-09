Jordan Brand Ready for the Summer With Must-Have Men’s and Women’s Styles

If you’re looking to update your sneaker collection for the summer, Jordan Brand has some heat on the way.

Included in the releases are five colorways of the Why Not Zer0.1, the signature shoe of NBA star Russell Westbrook. The looks include tributes to his record-breaking 2017 season where he averaged a triple-double, an emerald colorway tied to his son’s birthday month, another with a nod to his brother’s academic achievements, a snakeskin design that plays off the baller’s love of fashion, and a blank canvas iteration that will come with a marker to let fans shade in their own designs.

Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 CREDIT: Jordan Brand

The Air Jordan 32 will launch in a “Stealth” version that is meant to represent NBA icon Michael Jordan’s black cat persona. And the Air Jordan 32 Low “Neo Heritage” uses light bone, infrared and suede with a “Gordon St.” street sign stitched on the inside of the tongue as a tribute to MJ’s childhood home.

Related News Champion Opens Its First U.S. Flagship Store in Los Angeles Exclusive: These are NBA Legend Ray Allen's Favorite Jordans

Both the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 10 will break out in the “Shadow” and “Dark Shadow,” respectively. The AJ1 will include leather and the 10 will come in the original box with suede, tumbled leather and a reversed Jumpan logo on the heel to mirror the 1995 version.

And fans of the Air Jordan 18 can expect to see the “Toro Red” colorway, executed in suede.

Air Jordan 18 'Toro Red' CREDIT: Jordan Brand

Air Jordan 'Neo Heritage' CREDIT: Jordan Brand

The Air Jordan 11 will first appear in “Cool Grey,” the colorway that inspired a golf shoe, to tie back to the 2001 release, and hit the streets in a low version for the first time. And another Air Jordan 11 Low colorway, which is in stores now with a $175 price tag, was executed with an iridescent outsole.

For the female sneaker fanatic, Jordan again highlights a mix of sneakers ready for summer, all available via the new women’s-centric Nike Unlaced.

A new Air Jordan 11 low comes in particle beige and metallic red bronze, while particle beige and sail offers a deconstructed version of the Air Jordan 3 SE in high-end nubuck leather. For fans of the Air Jordan 1s, a lifted version in a low top with high-glass metallic red bronze, a mica green, particle beige and sail color of a Swooshless low, an AJ1 High Premium version with a roped midsole designed inspired by espadrille shoes and the AJ1 High Zip all offer a mix of options.

Air Jordan 1 Lifted CREDIT: MBP11 Tyler Ashlock

Air Jordan 1 High Zip CREDIT: MBP11 Tyler Ashlock

Air Jordan 1 High Zip CREDIT: MBP11 Tyler Ashlock

Air Jordan 32 'Stealth' CREDIT: Jordan Brand

Air Jordan x 'Dark Shadow' CREDIT: Jordan Brand

Air Jordan 1 'Shadow' CREDIT: Jordan Brand

Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 'Emerald' CREDIT: Jordan Brand

Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 celebrating Russell Westrbook's triple double record CREDIT: Jordan Brand

Want More?

Nike’s Inclusive Women’s Sneaker Store Offers Men’s Styles and a ‘No-Rules’ Shopping Experience

Nike’s New Flyknit Debuts on the Kobe NXT 360 — And Here’s How to Get the Shoe

NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman‘s Sneaker History Includes Stints With Nike, Reebok and Converse