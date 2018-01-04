Jordan Brand Is Releasing Russell Westbrook’s First Signature Performance Sneaker This Month

In September, reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook extended his partnership with Jordan Brand, inking a 10-year extension that will keep him under the Jumpman umbrella until the 2025-26 season. And now, the Oklahoma City Thunder standout has his own signature performance shoe to go along with the high-profile deal.

Westbrook’s Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 sneaker was unveiled today, bring his personal mantra to life with a model that balances the baller’s tenacity on the NBA hardwood with his penchant for fashionable flair.

According to Jordan Brand, Westbrook worked side-by-side with sneaker designers and Wilson Taylor, equipment manager for the Thunder, to tweak the finer performance points of the model. Due to Westbrook’s explosive, on-his-toes style of play, lockdown and containment were a focal point.

“After each test, he’d share some feedback,” said Wilson. “He’d tell me, ‘See if they can do this. See if they can extend the padding here.’”

“The biggest part is the amount of comfort and security the shoe provide,” Westbrook said of the shoe’s specifications, which include a fused mesh upper supported by an ankle strap, responsive full-length Zoom Air cushioning and compression-molded pylon foam at the heel for added stability. The sneakers also feature a lace lock inspired by the classic Air Jordan 6 to ensure that the shoelaces don’t come untied during action.

Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 “Mirror Image” ($125). Nike

As is the case with Westbrook’s off-court personal style, looks were also a key element of the design process. Last night, during the Thunder’s road win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Westbrook debuted the Why Not Zer0.1’s “Mirror Image” colorway, an eye-catching look inspired by a room covered in posters of iconic Jordan branding.

“This shoe is futuristic and something that people will take a double look at,” Westbrook said.

The Jordan Why Not Zer0.1’s debut “Mirror Image” style releases in limited quantities on Jan. 15 for $125 and will be followed by a black and white “2-Way” look on Feb. 15.

Russell Westbrook for Jordan Brand. Nike

Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 “Mirror Image” tongue detail. Nike

Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 “Mirror Image.” Nike

Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 “Mirror Image” toe detail. Nike

Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 “Mirror Image” strap detail. Nike

Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 “2-Way” strap detail. Nike

Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 “2-Way.” Nike

Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 “2-Way” heel detail. Nike

