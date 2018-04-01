Fila-Sponsored John Isner Wins Miami Open

American John Isner defeated German Alexander Zverev after three sets, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, to win the Miami Open — and secure the biggest win of his career — today.

This is Isner’s first ATP Masters 1000 title and will bring him into the top 10 for rankings (he entered the tournament seeded 14th). The 32-year-old became the first American to win the tournament since Andy Roddick won the tournament in 2010.

“He’s won two of these before, so I appreciate you letting me have one. Dude, I’m 12 years older than you. You’re 20 years old,” Isner told Zverev after the match ended. “You have the brightest future ahead.”

"You've got two of these already, thanks for letting me have one!" Some special words from @JohnIsner to Zverev. Sportsmanship + friendship = 🙌#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/1MUU2KILEO — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 1, 2018

Isner sports Fila apparel and footwear on the court, having signed a multiyear deal with the brand in 2016. Before he teamed up with Fila, Isner was a Lacoste athlete.

“[John’s] ability on-court, his pursuit of excellence and his passion for the game make him an excellent representative for the Fila brand,” John Epstein, president of Fila North America, said when Isner first partnered with the brand. “We are thrilled to align with a world-class athlete like John and we look forward to this collaborative relationship.”

Today’s final marked the last singles match to be held at Key Biscayne before the tournament moves to the Miami Dolphins’ stadium.

On the women’s end, Nike-sponsored Sloane Stephens won the finals yesterday, beating out Jelena Ostapenko to secure the title. Stephens and Isner became the first American duo to sweep the tournament since Roddick and Serena Williams in 2004.

