Joey Bada$$ Releases First Signature Collection with Pony

Joey Bada$$ shows off his signature sneaker with Pony.

Rapper and Pony creative director Joey Bada$$ has released his first signature collection with the brand — a four-piece capsule featuring apparel and a branded sneaker.

His highly anticipated range includes a yellow long-sleeve tee, red short-sleeve tee and gray crewneck. While the “Infinity (888)” rapper worked with Pony on sneakers in 2017, this marks his first signature sneaker for the brand.

The Pony + Joey Bada$$ campaign was produced by Urban Outfitters CREDIT: Courtesy of Pony

Pony + Joey Bada$$ Topstar Lo Lux sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Pony

“Making clothing to pair with my Bada$$ sneaker was the natural next step in my partnership with Pony. I can’t wait to see people on the streets rocking head-to-toe gear from the collection,” he said in a statement.

After fronting the Topstar campaign last summer (along with designing a shoe collection), the Brooklyn, N.Y., native became the label’s first creative director in December.

The Pony + Joey Bada$$ Topstar Lo Lux comes in a rich burgundy leather. It features the “Bada$$” logo on the outer panel, tonal laces and a rubber outsole.

The shoes are available for $75 at Urban Outfitters stores and Pony.com.

Joey Bada$$ models pieces from his signature Pony collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Pony

“Joey Bada$$ is on the edge of what’s emerging in culture, music, fashion and lifestyle, and it made sense for Pony to extend our partnership with Joey, a true ‘Product of New York,’” said Jamie Cygielman, CMO and EVP of Pony parent Iconix Brand Group.

Want more?

How Rap Star Joey Bada$$ Will Make Sneaker Fans Love Pony Again

Vashtie Kola Went From Being Bullied About Kmart Shoes to Fronting Pony’s New Sneaker Campaign

Why It’s So Important to Support Black Footwear Designers