NFL Star J.J. Watt Fulfills Promise to Send His Signature Reeboks to Troops in Afghanistan

J.J. Watt in 2015. AP Images.

J.J. Watt has used his celebrity to benefit others, whether raising more than $37 million in hurricane relief efforts following the Harvey devastation in Houston or even in smaller samplings, such as sending an entire troop of United States soldiers deployed in Afghanistan his signature Reebok trainer.

Following the release of the Reebok JJ II in 2017, the NFL star exchanged info with a soldier deployed in Afghanistan in an effort to get his entire unit geared up in the sneaker. Watt has made good on that effort, much to the delight of the soldiers serving the United States abroad.

Mr. Watt you have just made a platoon of paratroopers VERY happy. Big thanks from the men of C-2 3/509 airborne.GERONIMO @JJWatt pic.twitter.com/WoWjDond2z — Xavier🌞 (@OfMiceAndLogann) January 25, 2018

In an exchange of Tweets, one soldier thanked Watt, which prompted a reply from the football player turned shoe designer.

Now that is a badass photo!

I’m glad they made it to you guys. Send my best to the rest of the crew, stay safe and know that all of us over here are thinking about you and thankful for you. https://t.co/mPYhrEihtk — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 25, 2018

The JJ II follows in the footsteps of Watt’s original signature with Reebok, both designed for cross training in the gym. “What I love about the Reebok JJ II is that it’s so versatile in the weight room,” Watt says. “You can do any type of workout with it, but then you can also — right after the gym — go out and wear it on the streets. It’s the best performance shoe I’ve ever worn.”

Using a Lenoweave upper for breathability and reduced weight, the low-cut design with additional support in the midsole make the shoes ideal for weight training, agility work and other in-the-gym workouts. A rubber outsole provides traction and Reebok’s LiquidFoam offers cushioning stabilization.

The JJ II released in its original colorway in summer 2017 and has experienced updated colorways ever since the initial launch.