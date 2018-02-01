J. Crew’s First-Ever Collaboration With This Heritage Sporting Goods Brand Is Selling Out Fast

J. Crew x Gola Mark Cox Trainer in gold (women's). J. Crew

J. Crew has a new collaboration on shelves beginning today, its first with heritage British sportswear brand Gola. The collection is offered in five women’s styles along with looks for men and children.

The highlight of the range is the reissue of the Mark Cox Trainer ($65) in several men’s and women’s color options. The signature model, which makes use of a simple canvas and leather upper, was worn by former British tennis pro Mark Cox during the ‘70s. And according to J. Crew, Gola was actually the first brand to use the term “trainers” for athletic footwear. The low-top Mark Cox Trainer will be offered in black and red, metallic gold, and yellow options for women alongside with an all-white colorway for men.

J. Crew x Gola Coaster High Top in silver (women’s). J. Crew

These styles will be joined by the J. Crew x Gola Coaster High Top ($68) in two metallic silver and white women’s options. Meanwhile, the Coaster is also available in a Velcro-equipped low-top version for children ($45).

Gola was founded in 1905 and was one of England’s first sporting goods companies. It was especially visible throughout the ‘60s and ‘70s, when its products were worn by athletes in sports such as boxing, tennis and rugby. In January, the brand announced it would focus on collaborations and expanding its U.S. retail presence.

The men’s and children’s styles in this collection are available now from J. Crew’s e-commerce site, however the women’s styles have sold out online. The entire collection can be found at select J. Crew locations in the U.S. and UK.

J. Crew x Gola Mark Cox Trainer in black and red (women’s). J. Crew

J. Crew x Gola Mark Cox Trainer in yellow (women’s). J. Crew

J. Crew x Gola Coaster High Top in white (women’s). J. Crew

J. Crew x Gola Mark Cox Trainer (men’s) in white. J. Crew

J. Crew x Gola Coaster Velcro (kid’s). J. Crew

Want more?

J. Crew and New Balance’s Latest Limited-Edition Sneakers Drop Tomorrow

J.Crew’s Cult Classic Nike Killshot Sneakers Have Sold Out, But You Can Still Get Them

The Best Sneakers From New York Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2018