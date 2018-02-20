The Internet Is Loving This Kid’s Viral Custom Sneakers

Viral customized Vans Authentic sneakers. Twitter: @em333ly

A 10-year-old’s artistic experiment on Vans sneakers is winning over social media users far and wide.

In what’s sure to be one of the cutest things you see all day, a Twitter user named Emely (@em333ly) shared a story about asking her 10-year-old little sister to paint on a pair of Vans shoes.

The result was a teal pair of Vans Authentic shoes with a playful multicolor checkerboard pattern around the toe area. However, the seemingly innocuous makeover apparently didn’t sit well with the girl’s mother, who chastised her for the custom kicks.

“I’m sorry if you don’t like them. I tried my best,” the younger sister, whose name is Marely, wrote in a note. “Mom said she didn’t like them and that broke my heart. I don’t need you to break it more. Now that I see it, I agree with her, you shouldn’t have let me do that. I’m so sorry.”

I asked my little sister if she could paint my shoes because she wants to be an artist before I left to go out and when I got home this was on my bed and now I’m literally crying because I love them so much and it sucks how much your parents affect u when they’re not supportive pic.twitter.com/IBZxjiBrfD — emely (@em333ly) February 16, 2018

“It sucks how much your parents affect you when they’re not supportive,” wrote Emely alongside an image of the note, which has racked up nearly 90,000 retweets and 300,000 likes since it was shared last week.

Social media worked it magic from there, with dozens of supporters coming out of the woodwork to give words of encouragement to Marely. Some users tried their hand at re-creating the design. Others wanted to know if they could buy the colorful kicks.

And the message got back to Marely, who shared an update with everyone on Twitter today. “I am so blessed that there was more than 3K comments,” she wrote. “My friends are sooo blown away.”

Marely wanted to give all of you a quick thanks! I also want to say thank you for making my little sister feel so special. Bless the twitter fam💛❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/BPojiVqEOP — emely (@em333ly) February 20, 2018

Want more?

Why the Artist Who Made These Viral Sneakers Isn’t Making Any More of Them

The Best Viral Sneaker Unboxing Videos

Kanye West’s Heartfelt Yeezy Gift to a Paralyzed Fan Is Going Viral