How to Stream the 2018 NFL Draft Live Stream for Free

We’re only hours away from the hotly-anticipated 2018 NFL Draft, taking place in Arlington, Texas, for the first time. And if you’re hoping to get in on the action — to see who the Cleveland Browns will choose as the team’s first pick and much more — FN is here to tell you how to stream the ceremony so you don’t miss a thing.

Commissioner Roger Goodell will take the stage for the annual selection at 8 p.m. ET with live coverage on NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes. However, if you don’t have cable, you can stream the event with a free trial of fuboTV, which gives sports-lovers the ability to watch and record all their favorites online.

CBS Sports HQ will be giving free all-access live stream coverage all three days of the draft. Beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. through Sunday at 1 a.m., you can view exclusive breakdowns and more from the Dallas Cowboys’ home stadium.

CBS Sports HQ can be watched 24/7, for free, from a desktop at CBSSports.com/live, but it is also available on the CBS Sports app for Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku; and the CBS Sports mobile app. HQ will also be streaming live on Twitter and Facebook for the draft.

