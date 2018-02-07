How to Get the Rare Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Max Sneakers

All three styles of the Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Max 180 sneakers. End

Rei Kawakubo’s Comme des Garçons brand and Nike have a long-running history of coveted collaborations that include everything from see-through “Invisible” sneakers to releases with Supreme. And to kick off spring ’18, the two entities have linked up for a colorful range which first appeared on the Paris Fashion Week runway in June.

The Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Max 180 is part of the Japanese brand’s Homme Plus range and boasts three equally attention-snatching styles based around the same shade of pink — “Laser Pink,” to be exact.

A detailed look at the Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Max 180. End

The shoes are offered in three variations including a black-accented iteration, a white and pink colorway and a third look which throws subtly completely out of the window with an all-pink palette.

These collaborative kicks began popping up a retailers this month for a retail price of $260. Despite their limited availability and the buzz surrounding the sneakers, select styles are still available from retailers including Barneys’ e-commerce site.

But if they don’t have what you’re looking for, the pairs are still set to arrive at retailers including End, where they’ll be released exclusively in store on Saturday.

Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Max 180 in black/pink. End

Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Max 180 in white/pink. End

Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Max 180 in pink. End

