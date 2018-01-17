Bape Collaborates With Dr. Martens on Limited-Edition Boots, Shoes and Clothing Coming Soon

An on-foot look at the Bape x Dr. Martens 1461 three-hole shoe in burgundy. A Bathing Ape

Pioneering Japanese streetwear brand A Bathing Ape (Bape) is partnering with an equally iconic British brand in Dr. Martens for a collaboration featuring four footwear styles and a range of co-branded clothing.

The camouflage-clad collection includes the Dr. Martens 1460 eight-hole boots and the 1461 three-hole shoes. Each model is available in black and burgundy options, with Bape’s signature camo pattern embossed on the uppers for a discreet yet telltale badge of branding.

Releasing alongside the boots and shoes is a collection of apparel and accessories comprising a patch-embellished work shirt, T-shirts and a tote bag.

Bape x Dr. Martens 1460 eight-hole boots in burgundy and black. A Bathing Ape

Retail prices for the items are as follows: 27,000 yen (around $244) for the 1460 eight-hole boots, 23,000 yen (around $208) for the 1461 three-eye shoes, 20,800 yen (around $188) for the work shirt, 11,000 yen (around $100) for the Bape “1st Camo” T-shirt, 7,800 (around $70) for the other T-shirt styles and 10,800 yen (around $98) for the tote bag.

The Bape x Dr. Martens launch his set to take place Jan. 27 via global Bape locations as well as the brand’s online store and at Dr. Martens’ Aoyama and Harajuku locations in Tokyo.

Preview all of the items in the collection below.

Bape x Dr. Martens 1461 three-hole shoe in burgundy and black. A Bathing Ape

An on-foot look at the Bape x Dr. Martens 1460 eight-hole boots in black. A Bathing Ape

Bape x Dr. Martens shoes. A Bathing Ape

Bape x Dr. Martens tote bag. A Bathing Ape

Bape x Dr. Martens “1st Camo” T-Shirt. A Bathing Ape

Items from the Bape x Dr. Martens collection. A Bathing Ape

Bape x Dr. Martens T-shirt styles. A Bathing Ape

Bape x Dr. Martens work shirt. A Bathing Ape

Want more?

Kanye West Wears Adidas Yeezy Powerphase in Japan With One of Streetwear’s Most Influential Designers

The 6 Best Men’s Shoes Under $200

Supreme Is Releasing Three Limited-Edition Dr. Martens Styles This Week — Here’s How to Get Them