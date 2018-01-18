How to Get the Limited-Edition Adidas Futurecraft 4D Sneakers Today

Adidas Futurecraft 4D toe detail. Adidas

The future is here — the Adidas Futurecraft 4D, that is.

The first-of-their-kind sneakers, which were named as one of 2017’s best inventions by Time, are being released today at just three Adidas Consortium stores in the world.

New York area retailers Kith, Packer Shoes and Sneakersnstuff are the lucky trio of doors that will stock the limited-edition shoes.

The key technology behind the Futurecraft 4D is its Futurecraft midsole, was developed in partnership with Redwood City, Calif.-based tech company Carbon, and utilizes a manufacturing process known as Digital Light Synthesis.

Adidas Futurecraft 4D. Adidas

“Futurecraft 4D demonstrates the potential of Digital Light Synthesis in unlocking a new era in sport performance design,” said Ben Herath, vice president of design at Adidas Running. “One driven by athlete data and incomparable precision to provide the best for the athletes, enabling them to make a difference in their run.”

“With Digital Light Synthesis, we venture beyond limitations of the past, unlocking a new era in design and manufacturing — one driven by athlete data and agile manufacturing processes,” Eric Liedtke, executive board member of global brands at Adidas Group, said of Futurecraft.

Sign ups are open now for a chance to buy the $300 sneakers from Kith and Sneakersnstuff. Meanwhile, Packer Shoes will use the Copdate app for its launch.

An on-foot look at the Adidas Futurecraft 4D. Adidas

Adidas Futurecraft 4D lateral view. Adidas

The production of the Adidas Futurecraft 4D midsole. Adidas

Adidas Futurecraft 4D midsole detail. Adidas

