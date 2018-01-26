How to Get Kendrick Lamar’s Sold-Out Nike Cortez Kenny 1 Sneaker Collab

Kendrick Lamar speaks at the the Summit at Sea cruise. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Rapper Kendrick Lamar’s anticipated Nike collaboration arrived via the brand’s e-commerce site and SNKRS app today. But just as quickly as the sneakers released, they were out of stock, and many pairs have made their way to the aftermarket, where they’re now reselling for as much as five times their original retail price of $100.

The simple yet highly-detailed Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez Kenny 1 kicks include “Damn” embroidery across their outer side in red, a reference to the rapper’s most recent album which replaces the Cortez’s traditional Swoosh branding. Elsewhere, the sneaker’s black nylon tongue features also the album name.

Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez embroidery detail. Nike

If you missed out, this style is now selling on eBay with prices ranging from $300 to $620. But there could also be another chance at more collaborative Nike shoes from Lamar, as he’s also recently previewed a red Cortez colorway bearing text reading “don’t trip.” A third style has also been seen in leaked product images, although release details have not been confirmed for either of these looks.

Lamar is nominated for seven awards at Sunday’s Grammy Awards including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for “Damn” and Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Music Video for “Humble.” His “Loyalty” duet with Rihanna is also up for Best Rap/Sung Performance.

Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez ($100). Nike

Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez tongue tag detail. Nike

DON'T TRIP. CORTEZ KENNY A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) on Dec 18, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

Want more?

Kendrick Lamar Debuts New Nike Cortez Kenny Sneaker Collab Coming Out This Month

A Complete History of Kendrick Lamar’s Sneakers

Kendrick Lamar Debuts a New Nike Sneaker Collaboration