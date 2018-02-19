How to Get the First Balenciaga Triple S Sneaker for Its Original Retail Price

Balenciaga Triple S in its original red/blue colorway. End

The premium price tag isn’t the only thing that makes Balenciaga’s trendy Triple S sneakers hard to obtain. Due to their ever-increasing popularity, the kicks are scarcely seen on retail shelves, and that’s doubly true for the model’s original blue-and-red-accented colorway. But thanks to English retailer End, there will be at least one more opportunity to pick up the original style at retail.

The chance to pick up the Balenciaga Triple S is offered via End’s Launches raffle site. At a retail price of $845, they’re still as expensive as ever, but it’s still better than paying twice as much on the secondary market and lining the pocket of a reseller, right?

Balenciaga Triple S End

The Balenciaga Triple S features a retro-inspired design with its signature triple-stacked sole, which was the inspiration for the shoe’s name. Combining molds of basketball, running and track racer outsoles, the Triple S has been a major player in the prevalence of the “ugly” dad sneaker trend.

And the polarizing design isn’t the only reason the Triple S kicks have people talking. In January, reports surfaced that manufacturing of the on-trend sneakers had been moved from Italy to China, causing some disgruntled fans to air their grievances on social media. “The Triple S [was] initially made in Italy, but the manufacturer of the shoe was moved to China where they have a savoir-faire and capacities to produce a lighter shoe,” the company wrote in an email response to a customer.

Sign-ups for chances to purchase the original Triple S colorway are open now through Tuesday at 4 a.m. ET via End.

Balenciaga Triple S tongue detail End

Balenciaga Triple S detail End

