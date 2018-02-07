Adidas to Release 3 Limited-Edition Bape x Damian Lillard Sneakers During NBA All-Star Weekend

Bape x Adidas Dame 4 detail. Adidas

Adidas is going all-in on NBA All-Star Weekend 2018 with a plethora of sure-to-be-sought-after sneaker drops, and today, we’re getting a closer look at one of the most anticipated looks on the schedule.

In collaboration with fan-favorite Japanese streetwear band A Bathing Ape (Bape), Adidas will give NBA star Damian Lillard’s Dame 4 signature shoe three camouflage-covered makeovers in black, green and red patterns.

According to Adidas, the collaboration was birthed in 2015 after Lillard, a longtime fan of Bape, took a trip to the brand’s Tokyo flagship location during a tour of Asia.

“I became even more inspired by the brand when I visited Bape’s store in Japan,” Lillard said in a press release. “From that point, I knew I wanted the first major collaboration for my signature line to be with Bape.”

All three styles in the Bape x Adidas Dame 4 collection. Adidas

The beauty in this collaborative design is how seamlessly Bape’s signature graphics and decorative details blend with the Dame 4’s multilayered upper. Bape’s WGM lettering (short for “world gone mad”) is plastered on the collar of each style, while the brand’s shark teeth pattern fills the front of the midsole.

All three Bape x Adidas Dame 4 styles will be available at Adidas’ 747 Warehouse event in Los Angeles running Feb. 16-17 during NBA All-Star Weekend. The green and black colorways will be released Feb. 18 at on Adidas’ e-commerce site, while the red style is exclusive to the 747 Warehouse event.

Bape x Adidas Dame 4 toe detail in black. Adidas

Bape x Adidas Dame 4 heel detail. Adidas

Bape x Adidas Dame 4 green. Adidas

Bape x Adidas Dame 4 red. Adidas

Bape x Adidas Dame 4 green top view. Adidas

Bape x Adidas Dame 4 toe detail in green. Adidas

Want more?

Bape Collaborates With Dr. Martens on Limited-Edition Boots, Shoes and Clothing Coming Soon

Kanye West Wears Adidas Yeezy Powerphase in Japan With One of Streetwear’s Most Influential Designers

Adidas Is Rereleasing Its Futurecraft 4D Sneakers This Week and You Can Sign up to Get Them Now