How to Get the Adidas Yeezy 500 Sneakers This Weekend

Signups are now open for a chance to reserve Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy 500 sneakers, but there’s only one place you can get them.

Adding to an already-stacked selection of NBA All-Star Weekend releases taking place Friday through Sunday at the brand’s 747 Warehouse event, Adidas has confirmed that West’s new Yeezy 500 design in “Blush” will release exclusively in Los Angeles.

According to a description from Adidas, the sneaker features an upper that combines cow suede, premium leather and mesh with nubuck accents. A rubber mudguard wraps the midsole area to deliver both support and added durability, while reflective details near the laces give the shoes some added shine in low lighting.

Unlike West’s other sneakers with Adidas, this new model does not feature Boost cushioning and instead utilizes Adiprene+ for shock absorption. On the outsole, a retro-inspired design is pulled directly from former Adidas signature star Kobe Bryant’s EQT KB8 3, also known as the Crazy 8 3.

Prior descriptions, including a December prerelease via West’s Yeezy Supply e-commerce site, have dubbed this model the Yeezy “Desert Rat” 500, but the shoe’s formal name is simply the Yeezy 500.

The model retails for $200, and signups are open now on the Adidas Confirmed app until tomorrow at noon ET.

A wider release of the Yeezy 500 is expected to follow in March, although it has not yet been confirmed.

