How to Keep White Shoes Clean — The Organic Way

As we roll into spring 2018, it’s time to pull those white sneakers out of the closet after a long winter.

But as cool as white shoes look, they can also be a pain to keep looking fresh. Every grass or dirt stain is easily visible on a white fabric, and keeping it clean is no easy feat — especially if you want to avoid dousing your kicks in chemicals.

In order to keep your white sneakers looking fresh, the organic way, follow the steps outlined below. Keep in mind that this process is only applicable for leather shoes — so you’ll have to find a different way to keep your white Keds and Converse clean (canvas materials) or suede styles.

Step 1: Mix two teaspoons of organic pure castile soap with 1/4 cup of water. You can purchase a 16-oz. bottle of castile soap for around $10 at Target.

Step 2: Dip a (clean) toothbrush into the soap-water mixture.

Step 3: Scrub the leather parts of the shoe gently and thoroughly with your toothbrush. Dip the toothbrush back in the mixture as many times as you need to — you’ll probably need to do this a lot. Be careful not to scrub into the laces or other delicate fabrics.

Step 4: Clean the hardware, plastic and rubber portions of your sneakers as necessary.

Step 5: Wipe off your sneakers with a clean towel, and voila, you’re done.

