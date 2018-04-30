How to Buy Virgil Abloh’s Chuck 70 Sneaker From Nike’s ‘The Ten’

The Abloh-reimagined Converse Chuck 70 is the final shoe to hit stores from the drop. For fans of the style, it will release exclusively on Converse.com and via Off-White. To buy the style, a sign-up for notifications of its eventual release is up now on the Converse website. The Virgil Abloh x Converse Chuck 70 will retail for $130. Abloh’s take on the Chuck 70 boasts words describing elements of the shoe surrounded by quotation marks, his most notable signature design element, such as “left” and “right” on the toecaps, “shoelaces” on each lace and “vulcanized” on its sole. It also features another element spotted throughout the line, the Off-White stamp on the medial side of the shoe. Another look at the Virgil Abloh x Converse Chuck 70 from Nike's "The Ten." CREDIT: Nike Although the shoe is about to hit stores, the Off-White designer — who is also the new artistic director of Louis Vuitton Homme — said during a presentation of the collection in New York City in September 2017 that it’s not arriving looking as he originally intended.

“The Chuck Taylor, immediately I was like, ‘We have to put the Nike Swoosh on the Chuck Taylor and give that impossible product to the kids,'” he said. “There’s rules to follow, and there’s rules to break, and you have to creatively break the rules.”

Abloh continued, “Because this is a huge company, we can’t just start swapping logos and confusing a whole generation on what’s what. If you notice in the finer details of that shoe, my workaround — which I love the first no, because it gives me a strategy on how to get the same idea through — is that there was a Swoosh, and I removed it and cut the Nike label that’s on all the shoes. It’s technically not there, but it’s there.”