This Performance Running Brand Is Going Fashion With Engineered Garments

A look at the Jamaican flag-inspired Hoka One One collab with Engineered Garments.

Hoka One One’s roots are in performance running, but its latest collaboration is something that will appeal to the fashion-focused.

The brand has teamed up with Engineered Garments for a spring ’18 collection that boasts several reimagined iterations of its Hupana model, executed with textile and color updates. The six-shoe line — Hoka’s debut in the fashion and lifestyle space — comes in unisex sizing.

The Hupana — a style with performance characteristics and lifestyle appeal — is a durable and responsive runner built with the brand’s RMAT midsole and outsole, and a breathable knit upper. The pack is available in bold contrasting colorways with design elements such as checkers and polka dots, executed in asymmetric designs between shoes. (Engineered Garments stated two colorways are inspired buy the flags of Cuba and Jamaica.)

The Cuban flag-inspired Hupana from the Hoka One One x Engineered Garments spring '18 collab. CREDIT: Hoka One One

“I got my first pair of Hokas about three years ago when a friend, who runs marathons, told me they were the best shoes ever. The thickness of the soles looked crazy, but I understood when I wore them that the cushioning was amazing, like walking on clouds,” Daiki Suzuki, designer of Engineered Garments, said in a statement. “Hoka is now on a bigger playing field, with more mass sneaker companies paying attention to their designs and philosophy, and the Hupana is a perfect fit for this collaboration for its lightweight and simple design.”

The Engineered Garments x Hoka One One line is available now exclusively via Hokaoneone.com, as well as Nepenthes, the retail store of Engineered Garments, in New York and Tokyo. The sneakers retail for $130.

“The collection reflects the increasingly interconnected worlds of fashion and performance, and will reach trendsetters in both of those realms,” Gretchen Weimer, VP of product at Hoka One One, said in a statement.

A look form the Hoka One One x Engineered Garments spring '18 collab. CREDIT: Hoka One One

